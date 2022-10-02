Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the fall sports season marching into October, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Avory DeCoite scored four goals in leading the Missoula Big Sky girls soccer team to an 8-3 home win over Kalispell Glacier Thursday. She also dished out two assists.

Holly Hauptman of Drummond collected 12 kills and six aces in a win over the Valley Christian volleyball team Tuesday. She also piled up nine digs.

Laurie Davidson of Corvallis took first in the girls race in the Hamilton Invitational cross country meet on Thursday. The junior covered the 5K course in 19 minutes, 53.2 seconds.

Boys

Pat Duchien of Florence threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns in leading the third-ranked Falcons to a 49-8 win over Thompson Falls Friday. Duchien also rushed for 111 yards.

Weston Slonaker of Hot Springs scored four touchdowns and collected 17 tackles in a 38-26 home win over Noxon Friday. His scores came on 5- and 39-yard runs, a 50-yard kick return and a 10-yard reception.

Andrew Rush of St. Ignatius won the boys division in the Hamilton Invitational cross country meet meet on Thursday. The senior covered the 5K course in 15 minutes, 59.9 seconds.