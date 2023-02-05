With the winter sports season entering February, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Girls

Sadie Smith Kennedy Moore Lizzy Perry

Sadie Smith scored 21 points in leading the Frenchtown basketball team to a home win over Corvallis Thursday. The Broncs won by 33 points, 61-28.

Kennedy Moore poured in 33 points in leading Kalispell Flathead to a road basketball win over Missoula Sentinel on Friday. The Bravettes won in overtime, 58-52.

Lizzy Perry posted 22 points in sparking Drummond to a road basketball win over Philipsburg on Friday. The Trojans won by 14 points, 47-33.

Boys

Isaiah Reed Andrew Brown Stetson Reum

Isaiah Reed scored 18 points in leading Missoula Big Sky to an upset basketball victory at state-ranked Helena on Tuesday night. The Eagles won by the score of 52-46.

Andrew Brown scored 20 points in leading the Lincoln basketball team to a win over Valley Christian Friday. The Lynx won by the score of 61-48.

Stetson Reum scored 24 points in sparking the Charlo basketball team to a home win over St. Regis Friday. The Vikings' margin of victory was 35 points, 64-29.