With the spring sports season arriving in its final month, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Girls

Izzy Evans hit a home run and a double and scored three runs in leading the Mission-Arlee-Charlo softball team to an 8-2 win at Florence Saturday. Evans also took care of the pitching duties.

Leina Ulutoa of Ronan won the triple jump in the Lake County Meet on Thursday in Polson. The senior's mark of 36 feet is the fifth best among all girls in the state this spring and the best in Class A.

Ella Farrell of Kalispell Glacier hit a bases-loaded, walk-off triple to give her team a 6-3 home softball win over Missoula Big Sky in nine innings Thursday. She also took care of the pitching duties, striking out 12.

Boys

Kellen Kroger of Columbia Falls threw a no-hitter as the Wildcats earned a 1-0 home baseball win over Polson Thursday. He struck out 14 and just missed a perfect game, with one runner reaching on a walk and another on an error.

Sebastian Silverstein of Missoula Hellgate rolled to a straight-set win at No. 1 singles this past week in a tennis dual meet against Missoula Big Sky at Fort Missoula. He beat Jake Kientz, 6-1, 6-2.

Jacob Buckingham of Eureka won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in the Top 8 Northwest ABC track meet on Tuesday in Eureka. The senior posted a time of 17.23 in the 110 event and 44.90 in the 300 event.