With the spring sports season nearing the finish line, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Girls

Girls Athlete of the Week You voted: Hannah Moses Isabelle Berry Olivia Campbell Vote View Results Back

Hannah Moses of Missoula Hellgate won the pole vault at 11 feet Thursday in helping spark the Knights to a team win in the Greg Rice City Meet. Moses also placed third in the 100-meter dash in 13.15.

Isabelle Berry of Loyola Sacred Heart won five events in the District 6B track meet this past weekend in Missoula. She took the 100-meter dash in 12.53, 200 in 26.77, 400 in 1:02.39, 100 hurdles in 16:08 and 300 hurdles in 47.76.

Olivia Campbell of Frenchtown struck out nine in leading the Broncs to a 5-3 softball win over Havre on Friday in Butte. She also hit a home run.

Boys

Boys Athlete of the Week You voted: William Martin Finneas Colescott Will Rudbach Vote View Results Back

William Martin of Darby won the 200-meter dash and 110 hurdles on Friday in the District 13C track meet in Missoula. The senior posted a time of 23.61 in the 200 and 15.99 in the 110 hurdles.

Finneas Colescott of Missoula Hellgate won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in sparking his team to a win in the Greg Rice City Meet on Thursday. He ran 4:19.21 in the 1,600 and 9:49.05 in the 3,200.

Will Rudbach of Kalispell Glacier defeated Kalispell Flathead’s Quaid Ring at No. 1 singles in a tennis dual meet Tuesday, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. With the win, Rudbach pushed his record to 12-1.