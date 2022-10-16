Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the fall sports season in full stride, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Ellie Baxter of Thompson Falls finished first in the Western B-C divisional cross country meet Wednesday in Thompson Falls. The senior posted a time of 21 minutes, 41.9 seconds in helping the Blue Hawks win the team title.

Haven Speer collected 10 kills and 17 assists for Kalispell Glacier in a volleyball win over crosstown rival Flathead on Thursday. The Wolfpack rolled in straight sets.

Carmen Anderson scored two second-half goals to help the Missoula Hellgate soccer team forge a tie with Helena Capital Saturday. The Knights finished the regular season undefeated (11-0-3).

Boys

Bauer Hollman of Kalispell Flathead won the boys race in the Glacier Invitational cross country event on Wednesday at Rebecca Farm. The junior posted a time of 17 minutes, 13.4 seconds.

Aydan Mayn threw touchdown passes from 33, 34 and 3 yards away in leading the Corvallis football team past Ronan Friday, 38-21. Mayn also had a rushing touchdown.

Henry Pierce scored three goals for Western AA champion Missoula Hellgate in a 6-0 soccer win at Helena Thursday. All of the goals came in a four-minute time span. The senior also had an assist.