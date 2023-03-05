With the winter sports season nearing the finish line, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Girls

Emma Puiggari of Missoula won her age group in all events and came in second overall in singles competition at the Northern Division Freestyle Mogul Skiing Championships at Snowbowl in late February. She earned a berth to the Junior National Championships.

Alex Covill scored 26 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 10 shots to finish with a triple-double in Missoula Hellgate's divisional win over Kalispell Glacier Thursday in Kalispell. The Washington State signee was 10 for 10 from the field.

Olivia Huntsinger collected 15 points in leading Missoula Sentinel to a state-qualifying basketball win over Helena in a Western AA divisional elimination game Saturday. She scored 10 of the Spartans' 17 points in the first quarter.

Boys

Noah Gibbs of Frenchtown finished first in his age group and overall at the Northern Division Freestyle Mogul Skiing Championships at Snowbowl in late February. He earned a berth to the Junior National Championships.

Mario Rosemond scored 17 points in leading Missoula Hellgate to a Western AA divisional basketball victory at Kalispell Flathead on Thursday. The Knights won by the score of 66-49, and went on to win the tourney title.

Isaiah Reed scored 12 points and dished out 12 assists in sparking Missoula Big Sky to a state-qualifying victory over Helena Capital in a Western AA divisional basketball game Saturday in Kalispell. The Eagles won by the score of 62-56.