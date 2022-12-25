Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the winter sports season under way, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Cy Williams

Cy Williams scored 20 points in leading the Libby basketball team to a win over Troy Wednesday night. The Loggers won in convincing fashion, 60-21.

Eli Thorness hit for 18 points in leading the Bigfork basketball team to a win over Plains, 77-15. The Vikings are ranked No. 3 in the 406mtsports.com Class B poll.

Gabe Galle piled up 31 points in leading Anaconda to a 65-54 basketball win over Arlee Tuesday. He was 3 for 3 from 3-point range.

Girls

Claire Hutchison

Claire Hutchison poured in 22 points in leading the Stevensville basketball team to a 60-47 win over East Helena Monday. It marked the Vigilantes' first loss of the season.

Ava Loren collected 17 points in leading the Corvallis basketball team to a win over Butte Central Tuesday. The Blue Devils won by the narrow margin of 37-34.

Addyson Gallatin drained 14 points in leading the Polson basketball team to a win over Loyola Sacred Heart Tuesday. Gallatin hit two 3-point goals in the 52-41 victory.