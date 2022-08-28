Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the fall sports season starting en masse this past week, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Katie Lewis of Frenchtown won the Missoula County Public Schools Invitational golf tourney on Tuesday at Canyon River, carding a two-day score of 75-78-153. It was her third win of the season.

Emily Brown of Noxon filled up the stat sheet with 14 kills, 21 assists, seven digs, four aces and three blocks in a four-set home volleyball win over Victor Thursday.

Michenna George of Missoula Big Sky scored six goals in the Eagles' 10-0 soccer win at Butte on Saturday. George is a senior forward/midfielder.

Boys

Talen Reynolds piled up 285 yards rushing on 13 carries with six touchdowns in Loyola Sacred Heart's 49-14 home win over Conrad Saturday. All six touchdowns came in the first half.

Andrew Tallon of Drummond-Philipsburg threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more in a 52-16 win over Choteau Friday night in Drummond.

Decker Milender ran for two touchdowns in helping Superior to a 50-32 football win over St. Regis in a season opener Friday.