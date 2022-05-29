Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the spring sports season concluding on Saturday, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Eliana Foss of Hamilton took top honors in the State A tennis meet on May 27, winning the girls singles draw in Bozeman. The senior faced some tough foes along the way, posting a 7-6 (3), 6-3 semifinal win over Polson’s Clara Todd. Foss beat Billings Central senior Evelyn Nelson 6-3, 6-1 in the finals.

Kolbi Wood of Florence helped lead the Falcons to a repeat State B-C softball title on May 28 in Lewistown. The senior shortstop was especially good in her team's tourney win over Cut Bank on May 26. She hit two home runs — including a grand slam — in a blowout victory.

Brooke Zetooney of Whitefish helped spark the Bulldogs to a State A track and field team championship with wins in the 100 and 200 in Butte. The sophomore won the 100 in 12.66 and the 200 in 25.98. She also took second in the 400 in 59.51.

Boys

Keagen Crosby of Missoula Sentinel helped spark his track and field team to a State AA championship on May 28 in Butte. Crosby won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:53.82. He also took second in the 1,600 in 4:18.95 and fourth in the 400 in 50.80.

George Bucklin of Bigfork won the high jump at the State B track meet in Great Falls in a one-on-one jump off with Montana Grizzly basketball commit Rhett Reynolds of Shelby. Bucklin beat Reynolds with a clear at 6 feet, 7 inches.

Owen Hoag of Seeley-Swan led his team to a championship in the State C track and field meet in Great Falls. He won the 200-meter run in 22.57 and the 400 in 50.58 and he anchored the 4x400 team to a first-place finish in 3:30.81.

