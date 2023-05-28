Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With the spring sports season crossing the finish line, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Girls

Brooke Best and Laine Banziger of Missoula Hellgate capped an undefeated season in tennis doubles with a State AA title Friday in Kalispell. They won all four of their state matches in straight sets.

Emily Maughan of Seeley-Swan defended her 2022 title in winning the State C long jump at 17 feet, 5.25 inches on Friday in Laurel. The future University of Montana jumper posted the distance on her third attempt.

Jerny Crawford of Mission-Arlee-Charlo homered, doubled twice and scored three runs as the Bulldogs overwhelmed Columbus-Absarokee-Park City in a State B-C softball game Friday in Anaconda. MAC went on to earn runner-up honors for the third straight year.

Boys

Owen McElwee and Trent Wilson of Polson won a State A tennis doubles title on Friday in Missoula. They gutted out a three-set win in the semifinals, then won in straight sets in the finals.

Andrew Burrows of Hamilton won the shot put at 55 feet in the State A track and field meet on Friday in Laurel. He also placed second in the discus at 163-6.

Jack Jensen of Bigfork won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs in the State B track meet this past weekend in Butte. The junior posted a time of 1:58.10 in the 800 and 4:28.26 in the 1,600.