Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Daphne Engel had 11 kills and 11 digs in leading the Stevensville volleyball team to a win over Ronan in the State A tournament Friday in Bozeman. The Yellowjackets won in straight sets.

Avery Burgess collected 23 kills and 10 digs in leading the Thompson Falls volleyball team to a win over Glasgow in the State B tournament Friday in Bozeman. The Blue Hawks won in four sets.

Hannah Simpson had 10 kills and eight digs for the Polson volleyball team in a State A win over Hamilton on Friday in Bozeman. The Pirates won in straight sets.

Boys

Aiden Round of Loyola Sacred Heart threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Malik Lyttle on fourth-and-14 with 3:18 left in the third quarter to give the Rams a lead they never surrendered in Saturday's State B semifinal playoff game at Bigfork. The Rams went on to win, 14-6.

Bryce Umphrey had a critical 69-yard kick return for a touchdown and scored on two passes from Kellen McClure in helping St. Ignatius to an 8-player semifinal won over Fairview Saturday. The Bulldogs improved to 11-0.

Tyler Wenderoth of Polson had 12 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's State A semifinal loss at Lewistown. The Pirates finished with a sparkling record of 9-1.