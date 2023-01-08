Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the winter sports season storming into the new year, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Boys Athlete of the Week You voted: Connor Dick Zoran LaFrombois Benjamin Harlow-Old Person Vote View Results Back

Connor Dick scored 19 points in leading third-ranked Hellgate team to a 63-43 home win over second-ranked Helena Capital Thursday. He also made numerous other highlight plays including blocking a layup attempt off the backboard.

Zoran LaFrombois piled up 36 points in leading St, Ignatius to a win over Arlee on Thursday. The Bulldogs won by the score of 64-57.

Benjamin Harlow-Old Person scored 21 points in leading Arlee to a 61-36 home win over Florence Friday. He hit four 3-point shots.

Girls

Girls Athlete of the Week You voted: Lily DeTienne Alex Covill Kimber Parsons Vote View Results Back

Lily DeTienne tallied 22 points in leading the Hot Springs girls to a win over St. Regis on Thursday. The Savage Heat won by the score of 52-48.

Alex Covill led the Missoula Hellgate girls to a 50-44 win at previously unbeaten Helena Capital on Thursday. She collected 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Kimber Parsons netted 15 points in leading Drummond to a 57-46 win at Seeley-Swan on Friday. It marked the first loss for the Blackhawks after they started 5-0.