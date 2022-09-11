Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the fall sports season in full gear, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Anna Stensrud of Missoula Hellgate captured medalist honors in the Butte High School Fairmont Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs Thursday. Her score in the two-day, 36-hole event was 170.

Olivia Lewis of Corvallis collected 12 kills in leading the Blue Devil volleyball team to a comeback win over Frenchtown Thursday. She also had seven digs.

Reagan Brisendine of Kalispell Glacier racked up five goals in leading her soccer team to an 8-2 win over Missoula Sentinel last Tuesday. Brisendine also had two assists.

Boys

Gage Sliter of Kalispell Glacier completed 25 of 32 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-14 win at Missoula Big Sky Thursday. He has led his football team to a 3-0 start.

Kolbet Schrichte of Loyola Sacred Heart scored two goals in a win at East Helena last Tuesday. The Rams won the match, 10-0.

Finley Sundberg had two goals and an assist in leading the Columbia Falls soccer team past Bigfork on Thursday, 7-0. The Wildcats boosted their record to 5-0.