Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the fall sports season nearing the finish line, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Skyla Pierson of Deer Lodge collected 19 kills and 21 digs in a win over Anaconda Tuesday. Two days later, she had 20 kills, 13 digs and four aces in a win over Loyola.

Briel Powers scored a goal and assisted on another in leading the Missoula Sentinel soccer team to a 2-0 road win in the State AA playoffs Friday against Billings Skyview. With the win, the Spartans advanced to the semifinals.

Lanie Crabb collected 10 kills and 29 digs in leading the Superior volleyball team to a win over Philipsburg on Friday. The Bobcats won in straight sets.

Boys

Joey Sandberg of Missoula Big Sky racked up 169 yards rushing on 20 carries and scored a touchdown in a football game at Kalispell Flathead on Thursday. The Eagles won the contest, 53-20.

Canyon Sargent ran for four touchdowns in leading the St. Ignatius football team to a blowout home win over previously undefeated Superior on Friday. Two of the scores came from 15 yards away and the others from 3 and 11 yards away.

Tristan Herd threw three first-half touchdown passes in leading top-ranked Bigfork to a blowout win over Eureka Friday. The Vikings remained undefeated and secured the No. 1 seed for the Class B playoffs.