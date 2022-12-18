Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the winter sports season under way, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Thomas Spotted Eagle scored 19 points in leading the Two Eagle River basketball team to a win at Victor on Thursday. The Eagles won by a final tally of 57-50.

Connor Michaud piled up 24 points in leading the Frenchtown basketball team to a 67-39 win over Hardin Friday. The game was played in Lockwood.

Caleb Ball collected 25 points in leading the St. Regis basketball team to a win at Superior on Friday. The final score was 67-30.

Girls

Layne Kearns of Hamilton passed the 1,000-point career milestone with 23 in a 62-50 win at Lockwood Friday. She now has 1,001 in a Broncs varsity uniform.

CC Size scored 17 points in leading the Missoula Sentinel basketball team to a road win over Great Falls CMR last Tuesday. The Spartans won by a nine-point margin, 74-65.

Payton Milender of Superior scored 16 points in a home win over St. Regis Friday. The Bobcats won convincingly, 60-24.