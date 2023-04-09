With the spring sports season in full gear, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Andy Purcell of Hamilton rallied to earn a dramatic victory over Ryan Hutchinson of Corvallis at the No. 1 singles spot in Class A tennis action Thursday. Purcell won by the score of 4-6, 7-5, 10-4.

Scott Parke of Drummond won the 1,600-meter run in the Hamilton Invitational track and field meet on Thursday. The junior posted a time of 4:48.25.

Bauer Hollman of Kalispell Flathead won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in a dual meet with Great Falls CMR in Friday in Kalispell. The junior posted a time of 4:49.92 in the in the 1,600 and 10:14.62 in the 3,200.

Girls

Charlie Ham of Frenchtown won the pole vault at the Hamilton Invitational track and field meet on Thursday. The senior cleared 10 feet, 3 inches.

Landon Roberts of Missoula Big Sky started her tennis season with a hard-fought victory over Missoula Sentinel's Berlyn Sonnenburg on Thursday at Fort Missoula. Roberts won in straight sets, 7-6, 7-6.

Maggie Schneider of Florence went 3 for 3 with one RBI and four runs scored in a home softball victory over Manhattan on Thursday. The two-time defending State B-C champions ended the game in six innings, 14-4.