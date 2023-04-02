With the spring sports season entering April, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Andrew Burrows of Hamilton won the shot put and discus in the Corvallis Impromptu Invitational on Friday. He posted a mark of 56 feet, 1.50 inches in the shot put and 152-5 in the discus.

Noah Gibbs of Frenchtown went 3 for 4 with a double in helping lift the baseball Broncs to a 16-2 win over Plains/Hot Springs on Thursday. He also stole three bases and scored two runs.

Owen Hoag of Seeley-Swan won three events in the Dave Tripp Memorial track meet on Friday in Polson. He took the 100-meter dash in 11.20, the 200 in 23.08 and the 400 in 52.42.

Girls

Karli Owens of Polson posted a straight-set win over Libby's Elaina Covington in the No. 1 singles spot in Class A tennis action Thursday. The set scores were 6-4, 6-2.

Anneliese Bessette of Missoula Hellgate won the 100- and 200-meter dashes on Friday in the Sentinel Invitational track meet. The sophomore posted a time of 13.33 in the 100 and 27.88 in the 200.

Taevyn Beaudin of Valley Christian won the pole vault, triple jump and 100-meter hurdles in the Dave Tripp Memorial track meet Friday in Polson. She cleared 7-6 in the pole vault, reached 32-9.5 in the triple jump and ran 17.65 in the hurdles.