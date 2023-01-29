Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the winter sports season nearing the end of January, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Asher Magness, Tristan Butts, Cullen Duggan

Asher Magness racked up 21 points in leading Class A state-ranked Hamilton to an important conference triumph over Frenchtown on Thursday, 63-45. The home win avenged a road loss to Frenchtown earlier this season.

Tristan Butts tallied 26 points in leading Eureka to a thrilling road win over St. Ignatius on Friday. The Lions won by the score of 52-51.

Cullen Duggan collected 28 points in leading Darby to a home win over Lincoln on Friday. The Tigers won by the score of 71-43.

Girls

Paeton Gunlock, Hope McAtee, Montannah Pier

Paeton Gunlock piled up 20 points in leading top-ranked Bigfork to a home win over Loyola Sacred Heart on Saturday. The margin of victory was 35 points for the unbeaten Valkyries, 68-33.

Hope McAtee dropped 17 points in leading Columbia Falls to a thrilling home win over Polson Thursday. The final score was 40-36.

Montannah Pier scored 20 points in leading Philipsburg to a home win over Victor Thursday. The Prospectors' margin of victory was 47 points, 74-17.