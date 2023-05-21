With the spring sports season nearing the finish line, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Colin Wade of Bigfork claimed medalist honors in the State B golf tournament on Wednesday at Marias Valley Golf Course in Shelby. He posted a score of 75-74-149 to win by three strokes.

Espn Fisher led Polson to a state baseball championship as the Pirates beat Whitefish Saturday in Butte, 10-4. Fisher had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. He also earned the pitching win, striking out nine.

Clay Rouse of Darby won a Southwest B-C divisional singles tennis title on Friday at Fort Missoula. He outlasted Dillon Taylor of Loyola Sacred Heart in the finals, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Girls

Keni Wade of Bigfork claimed medalist honors in the State B golf tournament Wednesday at Marias Valley Golf Course in Shelby. She posted a score of 80-81-161 to win by three strokes.

Elliotte Banziger of Missoula Hellgate remained undefeated in singles in earning a Western AA divisional tennis title Friday in Butte. The freshman beat Landon Roberts of Big Sky in the finals, 6-2, 6-1.

Brooke Zetooney of Whitefish set a Western A divisional track record in the 200-meter dash Saturday, running 25.08 in Corvallis. Zetooney’s time was the best in any classification this year by .17 seconds.