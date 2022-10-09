Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the fall sports season marching into mid-October, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Hannah Hughes of Hamilton scored five goals in leading her team to a shutout win at Frenchtown Thursday. The sophomore forward has been integral in the Broncs' undefeated run in league play.

Hayleigh Smith piled up 17 kills and three aces in leading the Charlo volleyball team to a home win over Superior on Thursday. After splitting the first two sets, the Vikings won the next two to close out the match.

Taryn Lamb totaled 15 kills and 22 digs in leading the Deer Lodge volleyball team to a home win over Florence on Thursday. Lamb also had five aces for the Wardens.

Boys

Levi Weidkamp scored two goals in leading the Corvallis soccer team to a home win over Southern A frontrunner Loyola Sacred Heart Thursday. The Blue Devils spotted the Rams an early lead before rallying.

Arthur Boote scored two goals in helping the Missoula Sentinel soccer team to a 3-0 home win over Missoula Big Sky Thursday. The Spartans improved to 6-3-3.

Fynn Ridgeway of Whitefish scored seven touchdowns and piled up 450 yards of offense in a 48-39 home win over Libby Friday. His touchdown run with 7:45 left put Whitefish up 42-39, and he added another score with 2 minutes remaining.