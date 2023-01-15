Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the winter sports season storming into the new year, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Josiah Cuaresma of Missoula Big Sky stole the show early with a big first-quarter dunk and went on to score a game-high 25 points in a Tuesday home win over Missoula Sentinel. Big Sky's margin of victory was 15 points, 57-42.

Ryder Hansen recorded pins for Frenchtown in dual meet wrestling wins over Libby and Dillon/Twin Bridges/Sheridan on Thursday. Hansen competes at 120 pounds.

Eli Taylor tallied 22 points in leading Hamilton to a win at East Helena on Thursday. The Broncs won by the score of 71-55.

Girls

Gio Horner piled up 22 points for Loyola Sacred Heart in a Tuesday home win over Plains. The Breakers won by the score of 71-26.

Emily Brown collected 30 points in leading Noxon to a win over Two Eagle River Thursday. The Red Devils won by the score of 51-33.

Kylie Schlapman racked up 18 points in leading Darby to a win over Valley Christian Thursday. The Tigers won by the score of 51-28.