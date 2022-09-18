Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the fall sports season in full gear, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Hannah Simpson collected 11 kills in leading the Polson volleyball team to a home win in straight sets over Whitefish Tuesday. Simpson also had seven digs.

AJ Hanninen piled up 28 assists in helping the Missoula Sentinel volleyball team win at Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday. The Spartans won in straight sets.

Lilli Rumsey Eash of Kalispell Flathead was the top finisher from Montana in the huge Mountain West Classic cross country girls event Saturday in Missoula. She took fourth (18:52.87), competing with runners from Idaho and Washington along with the Treasure State.

Boys

Kai Golan scored two goals in leading the Columbia Falls soccer team to a 2-1 win at Whitefish Thursday. The match marked the end of Whitefish's 63-match winning streak.

Adam Jones of Missoula Sentinel had 165 yards rushing on 17 carries and 96 yards receiving on five catches in sparking the Spartans to a road football win over Kalispell Glacier Friday. He totaled three touchdowns.

Eli Quinn threw two touchdown passes in leading the Frenchtown football team past Corvallis Friday, 38-0. The aerial strikes were from 28 and 72 yards away.