With the winter sports season nearing the finish line, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through noon on Monday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Girls

Girls Athlete of the Week You voted: Chloe Larsen Taryn Borgen Madison Kaufman Vote View Results Back

Chloe Larsen scored 20 points in leading Missoula Hellgate to a home basketball triumph over Kalispell Flathead on Thursday. The Knights won by six points, 42-36.

Taryn Borgen tallied 23 points for Columbia Falls Friday in a Western A divisional basketball victory over Stevensville in Ronan. The Wildkats won by six points, 58-52.

Madison Kaufman collected 23 points in leading Frenchtown to a Western A divisional semifinal win over Browning on Friday in Ronan, 53-47. With the victory, Frenchtown earned its first state berth in seven years.

Boys

Boys Athlete of the Week You voted: Eli Taylor Tristan Butts Kaid Buls Vote View Results Back

Eli Taylor totaled 19 points in leading Hamilton to a victory over Polson in the Western A divisional tourney on Thursday in Ronan. The Broncs won by 10 points, 54-44.

Tristan Butts tallied 31 points for Eureka in a Western B divisional game against Florence on Thursday in Anaconda. The Lions lost to the Falcons, 74-66.

Kaid Buls collected 24 points in leading Kalispell Glacier to an upset win at state-ranked Missoula Hellgate on Saturday. The Wolfpack piled up 11 triples in winning by seven points, 69-62.