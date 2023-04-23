With the spring sports season in full gear, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Girls

Olivia Lewis
Laine Banziger
Charlee Hoover

Olivia Lewis of Corvallis won the 400-meter dash in 59.39 and the 100 hurdles in 15.98 in the Sapphire Twilight track meet Thursday in Corvallis. She also ran a leg on the winning 400 relay team.

Laine Banziger of Missoula Hellgate dominated a pair of singles matches against crosstown tennis competition. She beat her Sentinel foe on Wednesday and Big Sky foe on Thursday by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Charlee Hoover of Missoula Sentinel went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs in a 19-1 home softball win over Butte on Thursday. She also scored three times.

Boys

Espn Fisher
Oliver Simianer
Jeff Lillard

Espn Fisher of Polson went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple in an 11-0 baseball win at St. Ignatius on Monday, April 17. He also had an RBI and scored two runs.

Oliver Simianer of Missoula Big Sky won the long jump and triple jump in a home dual meet against Helena Capital last Tuesday. The junior posted a mark of 20 feet, 1.25 inches in the long jump and 42-2.75 in the triple jump.

Jeff Lillard of Kalispell Glacier won the 100- and 200-meter dash events in a dual against Kalispell Flathead last Tuesday. The senior posted a time of 11.39 in the 100 and 23.15 in the 200.