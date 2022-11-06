Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the fall sports season nearing the finish line, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Moana Massey dished out 28 assists and hammered three aces for Missoula Hellgate in a Western AA divisional win over Kalispell Glacier on Thursday. A night later, she was a catalyst for the Knights in a win over Sentinel that earned her team a berth in divisional finals.

Bailey Casagrande collected 16 digs in helping lead Missoula Sentinel to a Western AA divisional win over Kalispell Flathead Saturday. Later in the day, she had eight digs in a win over Missoula Big Sky.

Ava Philbrick had nine kills in leading the Florence volleyball team to a home win over St. Ignatius in Western B divisional play on Friday. The Falcons won in straight sets.

Boys

Jarrett Wilson ran for two touchdowns and snared two interceptions in leading the Polson football team to a Class A home playoff win over Laurel Saturday. The quarterback piled up 98 yards rushing and 208 passing.

Joseph Farrier ran for five touchdowns, including one from 41 yards away, in leading top-ranked Bigfork to a home playoff football win over Glasgow on Saturday. He finished with 155 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Kellen McClure scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in helping spark the St. Ignatius football team to a playoff football win over visiting Ennis Saturday. The Bulldogs remained undefeated with the win.