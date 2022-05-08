Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the first six weeks of the spring sports season in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 9 a.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Demye Rensel of Columbia Falls smacked three home runs in a 16-6 road win over Ronan on May 5. Rensel drove in five runs, starting with a two-run homer in the second inning that put the Wildkats up, 5-1.

Grace Hurteau of Missoula Sentinel earned a hard-fought tennis win over Missoula Big Sky's Brooke Williams at the No. 1 singles spot on May 4. Hurteau bounced back from a tough second set to win, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Adalyn Jacobson of Arlee won the 200- and 400-meter running events in the Lake County Meet on May 5 in Polson. The sophomore posted a time of 27.30 in the 200 and 1:07.33 in the 400.

Boys

Dylan Zink of Kalispell Flathead won the high jump, long jump and triple jump in a home triangular meet with Missoula Hellgate and Sentinel on May 3. The senior posted marks of 21 feet, 3 inches in the long jump and 43-3.75 in the triple jump and cleared 5-10 in the high jump.

Payton Cates of Ronan won the discus, javelin, high jump and triple jump in the Lake County Meet on May 5 in Polson. The senior posted marks of 116 feet and 2 inches in the discus, 132-10 in the javelin, 5-10 in the high jump and 39-9 in the triple jump.

Sebastian Silverstein of Missoula Hellgate steamrolled to a win over Missoula Big Sky's Aydan Porch in the No. 1 singles match on May 3 at Playfair Park. Silverstein, who has also beaten Sentinel's No. 1 player this season, swept past Porch, 6-2, 6-2.

