With the spring sports season in full gear, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Jackson Jessop sparked the Hamilton baseball team to a 5-4 win at Frenchtown Thursday. He stole third before scoring the winning run in the seventh inning and he earned the pitching win, throwing four innings in relief.

Ari Nicholas of Seeley-Swan won the Darby-Florence Invitational golf tournament on Tuesday in Hamilton. He carded a score of 79.

Malaki Simpson of Columbia Falls won the 100-meter dash in the Missoula County Public Schools Invitational track meet on Saturday. The junior topped a field of more than 75 entrants with a time of 11.05.

Girls

Hailey Ells of Whitefish won the 300-meter hurdles at the Kalispell Time Trials on Tuesday with a time of 48.54. The junior also ran a leg for the winning 400-meter relay team.

Lanie Crabb of Superior earned a straight-set tennis win over Lanie Keast of St. Ignatius on Thursday in Superior. The set scores were 6-1, 6-3, and the Bobcats won the meet, 3-1.

Brooke Schaffer of Missoula Big Sky went 4 for 4 with a three-run homer in a 17-6 softball win at Kalispell Flathead Friday. She also collected six RBIs and scored three runs.