With the spring sports season in full gear, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Girls

Girls Athlete of the Week You voted: Grace Hood Maddie Moultray Claire Hutchison Vote View Results Back

Grace Hood of Missoula Big Sky smacked three home runs and totaled four hits in a 24-16 win at Butte on Thursday. She also piled up five RBIs and scored five runs.

Maddie Moultray of Columbia Falls pitched a one-hitter in leading the Wildkats to a 14-0 softball win over previously undefeated Mission-Arlee-Charlo on Friday in Frenchtown. Moultray struck out five in five innings.

Claire Hutchison of Stevensville won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the high jump in the Ravalli County Invitational Friday in Hamilton. The senior posted a time of 12.38 in the 100 and 25.58 in the 200 and cleared 5-5 in the high jump.

Boys

Boys Athlete of the Week You voted: Kasen Day Quinn Lue Toby Demoss Vote View Results Back

Kasen Day of Libby won the 100- and 200-meter dash events in the Lincoln County Meet on Thursday in Eureka. The sophomore posted a time of 11.80 in the 100 and 24.14 in the 200.

Quinn Lue of Florence won the high jump at the Ravalii County Invitational on Friday in Hamilton. The senior cleared 6 feet, 2 inches.

Toby Demoss of Hamilton went 3 for 3 at the plate in sparking the Broncs to an 8-7 baseball win at Corvallis on Tuesday. He also had an RBI and scored two runs.