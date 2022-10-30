Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the fall sports season nearing the finish line, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Kassidy Kirgan of Missoula Sentinel keyed her team's win over Billings West on penalty kicks in a State AA soccer semifinal Tuesday. She scored a goal to give Sentinel a 4-3 lead, then made a save on West's fifth and final shot.

Avery Starr dished out 26 assists in leading the Polson volleyball team to a straight-set win at Whitefish on Tuesday. Starr also collected nine digs.

Brooke Roberts scored a second-half goal for the Whitefish soccer team in Saturday's State A championship match against Billings Central. The Bulldogs lost, but finished with an impressive 12-2-1 record.

Boys

Talen Reynolds ran for three touchdowns in sparking the Loyola Sacred Heart football team to a 27-13 win at Townsend in Class B playoff action Saturday. Reynolds' scoring runs came from 70, 4 and 3 yards.

Luca Musco scored the winning goal for Missoula Hellgate in its State AA soccer championship win over Billings Senior on Saturday in Missoula. The junior served as team captain this season.

Kellen Curtiss scored a career-high four touchdowns in Missoula Sentinel's 50-31 home playoff win over Great Falls CMR Friday. He had one especially good sequence in which he scored twice and intercepted a pass in the span of 99 seconds.