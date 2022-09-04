Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the fall sports season rolling into September, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Cheyla Irvine collected 15 assists and nine digs in leading the Thompson Falls volleyball team to a four-set win at Loyola Sacred Heart on Thursday. She also had four aces.

Carmen Anderson of Hellgate scored three goals in leading her team to a 7-4 home soccer win over Kalispell Glacier on Aug. 29. Anderson also dished out four assists.

Malia Bradford of Sentinel posted the top girls time in the Missoula Coaches Invitational cross country meet on Thursday at Missoula County Big Sky Park. Her time was 19 minutes, 39.8 seconds.

Boys

Reece Malyevac of Libby fired a 65 to win the Frenchtown Invitational golf tournament on Thursday at King Ranch. The course record at King Ranch is 63.

Riley Allen of Sentinel completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards and rushed six times for 69 yards, including a 52-yard score on Sentinel’s first snap, in a 29-7 home win over Bozeman Thursday. One of his passes was a 46-yard TD strike to Karsen Beitz.

Finneas Colescott of Hellgate posted the best time in the Missoula Coaches Invitational cross country meet on Thursday at Missoula County Big Sky Park. He finished in 15 minutes, 40.2 seconds.