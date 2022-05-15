Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the spring sports season nearing its conclusion, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through noon on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Rylee Crane of Sentinel threw a complete-game shutout to help her team capture the Missoula city softball championship for the fifth consecutive season with a 9-0 road win over Big Sky on May 10. She allowed just four hits in seven innings, struck out six hitters and retired 11 consecutive batters while finding success with her rise ball.

Brooke Williams of Missoula Big Sky overcame shin splints and a knee injury to beat Missoula Sentinel's Grace Hurteau at No. 1 singles on May 11 at Fort Missoula. Williams avenged a loss to Hurteau a week earlier, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Eli Baxter of Thompson Falls finished second in a Class B/C divisional golf tournament in May 10 at Fairmont Hot Springs. She carded an 18-hole score of 89, which was second only to Boulder standout Celi Chapman.

Boys

Kaden Matheny of Loyola Sacred led his team to a first-place finish in Class B/C golf divisionals on May 12 at Fairmont Hot Springs. He finished seventh individually with his 18-hole score of 83.

Karsen Beitz of Missoula Sentinel won the 200-meter dash and took third in the 100 in the Greg Rice City Meet on May 12 at Missoula County Stadium. The junior posted a time of 23.04 in the 200 and 11.45 in the 100.

Noah Trosper of Polson overcame a tough second set to beat Isaac Cantlon of Ronan in a marathon tennis singles match on May 12 in Polson. Trosper surged late to take a 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 decision.

