With the winter sports season ending Saturday, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Ethan Stack of Loyola Sacred Heart scored 31 points in an 83-56 win over Lodge Grass on the first day of the State B basketball tourney on Thursday in Great Falls. The sophomore also collected six rebounds and three assists and his team went on to win the title.

Noah Dowler scored a double-double for Kalispell Glacier in a State AA basketball tourney quarterfinal win over Billings Skyview Thursday in Butte. He finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Wolfpack, who finished third in the tourney.

Connor Dick scored 28 points in leading Missoula Hellgate to a 70-50 win over Billings West in the State AA championship game Saturday in Butte. He hit 10 of 14 shots and grabbed eight rebounds.

Girls

Braeden Gunlock of Bigfork collected 18 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over Baker in the quarterfinals of the State B basketball tournament Thursday in Great Falls. Twelve of the sophomore's points came in the second half. The Valkyries won the tourney.

Chloe Larsen had double-doubles in back-to-back games for Missoula Hellgate in the State AA basketball tourney Saturday in Butte. The junior collected 10 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Bozeman, then tallied 16 points and 11 boards in a loss to Billings Skyview in the third-place game.

Layne Kearns piled up 17 points and 16 rebounds in a consolation game against Laurel in the State A basketball tourney on Saturday in Bozeman. The Broncs lost by a narrow margin, 62-58.