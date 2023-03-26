With the spring sports season under way, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are the nominees:

Boys

Dawson DuMont of Polson struck out eight hitters in three innings of duty in earning the win in the Pirates' inaugural baseball game against Florence Saturday in Hamilton. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, double and two RBIs.

Aiden Read of Corvallis won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in the Blue Devil Invitational track meet Saturday in Corvallis. He posted a time of 16.40 in the 110 and 42.51 in the 300 race.

Ty Schwaiger of Whitefish struck out five hitters in two innings of pitching work and the Bulldogs rolled to a 14-3 debut baseball win at Corvallis Thursday. He also had a two-RBI single.

Girls

Claire Hutchison of Stevensville won the 100-meter dash and the high jump in the Blue Devil Invitational track meet Saturday in Corvallis. She ran 13.08 in the 100 and cleared 5 feet in the high jump.

Samantha Rensvold pitched the Class A Polson softball team to a 10-1 home win over Class AA Kalispell Flathead on Saturday. She allowed one run on one hit while striking out six in four innings of duty.

Lacey Franklin of Kalispell Flathead went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs in a win over Columbia Falls on Saturday in Polson. The Bravettes won by the score of 14-3 in five innings.