Time to vote for Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the spring sports season nearing its conclusion, the Missoulian is looking for its high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through noon on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Maddie Moultray of Columbia Falls helped capture the Northwest A softball title and a No. 1 seed for the state tournament. She held Polson to eight hits and two earned runs over seven innings and reached on an error that allowed the winning run to score in the seventh for a 5-4 walk-off win last week.

Bailee Sayler and Laine Banziger of Hellgate won the girls doubles title at the Western AA divisional tennis tournament last week. They defeated Big Sky’s Kadyn Easter and Amber Williams 6-1, 6-2 in the finals after beating fellow Knights Ashley Young and Moana Massey 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Inga Turner of Bigfork won the 100-meter hurdles and long jump, placed second in the high jump and was seventh in the 100-meter dash at the Western B & C divisional track and field meet last week. She went into the State B met ranked fourth in the state in the long jump and 100 hurdles.

Boys

Cyrus Kiely and Miles Schroeder of Hellgate won the boys doubles title at the Western AA divisional tennis tournament last week. They scored a 6-4, 6-1 win over Sentinel’s Joseph Opitz and Cooper Elliott in the title game after toughing out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory earlier in the day in the semifinals.

Ari Nicholas of Seeley-Swan won his first State C boys golf individual title last week at Sidney Country Club. He scored a three-shot win over Scobey's Braxton Wolfe by carding an 81 on the first day and an 84 on the second day while playing through some windy, gusty conditions on the course.

Brinson Wyche of Corvallis won the 3200-meter run and took second in the 1600-meter run at the Western A divisional track and field meet last week in Hamilton. He went into the State A meet ranked fourth in the state in the 3200 and seventh in the state in the 1600 regardless of classification.

