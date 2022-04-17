Time to vote for Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the first month of the spring sports season in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Katelyn Christensen of Hot Springs won the 200-meter dash and the discus in the Thompson Falls Invitational on April 14. She posted a time of 27.98 in the 200 and a mark of 108 feet, 8 inches in the discus. She also placed second in the 100 in 13.31.

Jerny Crawford of Mission-Arlee-Charlo had a single, double and inside-the-park home run in a blowout win at Plains on April 12. She also collected two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Hadlea Fred of Missoula Big Sky had the fastest mark in the girls 100-meter dash on April 16 in the weather-shortened Missoula County Public Schools Invitational track and field meet. She posted a time of 12.95.

Boys

Dylan Beaudin of Valley Christian won the 100- and 200-meter dash events in the Thompson Falls Invitational on April 14. He posted a time of 11.52 in the 100 and 24.37 in the 200.

Lane Cole of Hamilton won the boys 800-meter run in the weather-shortened Missoula County Public Schools Invitational on April 16. His mark of 1:58.76 enabled him to edge second-place Henry Ballinger of Helena Capital by less than a second.

Will Rudbach of Kalispell Glacier earned a straight-set win over Kutuk White of Kalispell Flathead at No .1 singles in a crosstown tennis meet on April 14, 6-3, 6-2. The Wolfpack won the meet, 8-0.

