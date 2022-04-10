Time to vote for Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the third week of the spring sports season in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Ava Kellenberg of Missoula Sentinel won the long jump and triple jump in a triangular meet at Missoula County Stadium on April 8. She posted a mark of 17 feet, 1 1/2 inches in the long jump and 36-8 in the triple jump.

Gabby Krueger of Corvallis hit a home run and earned the pitching win in an 11-7 triumph over Ronan on April 6 at Grizzly Softball Field. She also had one RBI in the game.

Clara Todd of Polson picked up the only win for the Pirates in a dual meet loss to Dillon on April 8. Playing in the No. 1 singles spot, she rolled past Emma Mitchell, 6-0, 6-2. Then on April 9, Todd rallied for a win over Lauren Brown of Whitefish.

Boys

Porter Gibbs of Missoula Big Sky set a school freshman record by clearing 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump in a home meet on April 8. Gibbs set a high-school best five times on the day and broke his dad's personal best.

Skeet Scharfe of Missoula Hellgate won the triple jump in a dual meet with Helena Capital on April 8 at Vigilante Stadium. The junior posted a mark of 41 feet, 4 1/2 inches.

Gabe Felton of Kalispell Flathead won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs in a dual meet with Great Falls CMR on April 8. He posted a time of 2:05.80 in the 800 and 4:41.83 in the 1,600.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0