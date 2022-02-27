Time to vote for Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

Back by popular demand, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Boys

Bryce Gilliard of Bigfork tallied 34 points across three divisional games, including a team-high 14 in the title game, as the Vikings earned a top seed for the State B basketball tournament.

Colton Graham of Polson totaled 78 points across four divisional games, including 28 in a state-berth-clinching win and 19 in the third-place game as the Pirates got the No. 3 seed for the State A basketball tournament.

Caleb Ball of St. Regis exploded for 83 points over three divisional basketball games, including 31 points in a loser-out victory to advance the Tigers to the final day of the tournament.

Girls

Braeden Gunlock of Bigfork totaled 51 points across three divisional games, including 27 in the semifinals, as the Valkyries earned a top seed for the State B basketball tournament.

Taryn Searle of Hamilton collected 49 points across three divisional games, including 28 in the semifinals, as the Broncs picked up the No. 2 seed for the State A basketball tournament.

Tegan Mauldin of Seeley-Swan tallied 44 points over four divisional basketball games, including 16 in a loser-game game and 12 in the third-place game, both teams highs.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0