Time to vote for Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the first five weeks of the spring sports season in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Norah Schmidt of Whitefish won the triple jump and pole vault in the Bigfork Invitational track & field meet on April 19. She posted a mark of 30 feet, 5 inches in the triple jump and cleared 7-6 in the pole vault.

Siri Erickson of Columbia Falls won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Sapphire Twilight meet in Corvallis on April 21. She posted a time of 5:28.03 in the 1,600 and 12:54.20 in the 3,200.

Sadie Smith of Frenchtown allowed just six hits and one run over the course of three softball games pitched from April 19-21. She struck out 30 batters and didn’t surrender a walk, keying the Broncs' perfect start through nine games.

Boys

Andrew Rush of St. Ignatius won the 800-meter run on April 23 in the Seeley-Swan Invitational track and field meet at Missoula County Stadium, posting a time of 2:06.65. The junior also placed third in the 1,600 in 4:41.38.

Sam Ells of Kalispell Glacier won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in a dual meet victory over Kalispell Flathead on April 19. The senior posted times of 2:03.08 in the 800, 4:43.92 in the 1,600 and 9:58.98 in the 3,200.

Jake Bellamah of Loyola Sacred Heart won all of his singles tennis matches in the Loyola Invitational on April 23 at Fort Missoula. The senior defending State B-C champion has lost a high school match since his freshman year.

