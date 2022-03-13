Time to vote for Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the state basketball tournaments now in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Boys

Jarrett Wilson of Polson scored a game-high 24 points on 12-for-14 shooting in leading his team to a win over Hamilton in the State A consolation final Saturday in Missoula. He scored the Pirates' last eight points and also racked up six rebounds in the win.

Asher Magness of Hamilton scored 21 points to leading his team past Glendive in the State A tournament in Missoula. With the win, the Broncs earned a berth in the consolation final, where they lost to Polson despite 18 points and five rebounds by Magness.

Jacob Gardanier of Missoula Big Sky scored 18 points to help his team reach the State AA consolation finals with a win over Billings Skyview. Then in the third-place game he scored a team-high 13 points in a win over Billings Senior

Girls

Freshman Braeden Gunlock scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds in leading Bigfork to a win over Glasgow Saturday in the consolation final of the State B tournament in Bozeman. The third-place finish was a first in program history.

Kodi Fraser of Missoula Sentinel scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in sparking her team past Billings Senior in the State AA tournament in Billings. With the win, the Spartans secured a spot in the consolation finals, where they lost to Flathead.

Kennedy Moore of Kalispell Flathead scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in leading the Bravettes to a win over Missoula Sentinel in the consolation final at the State AA tourney in Billings. Moore scored 21 points in helping her team earn a spot in the third-place game with a win over Billings West.

