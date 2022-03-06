 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Time to vote for Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

Athletes of the Week logo

With the Class AA divisional basketball tournaments now in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Boys

Boys athlete of the week

Caden Bateman guided Missoula Big Sky to its first state tournament berth in six years. He scored 18 points in a win over Missoula Hellgate Friday and piled up 22 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Sentinel Thursday.

Connor Dick of Missoula Hellgate scored 23 points in a divisional win over Butte on Thursday. On Saturday he scored 16 points in a season-ending loss to Kalispell Glacier.

Connor Sullivan of Kalispell Glacier scored 18 points in helping his team earn a state berth with a win over Hellgate Saturday. He scored a team-high 10 points in a blowout win over Kalispell Flathead Friday.

Girls

Girls athlete of the week

Bailee Sayler of Missoula Hellgate scored 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting in a state-berth-clinching win over Helena on Friday at divisionals. She also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victory.

Kodi Fraser of Missoula Sentinel scored 14 points in leading her team to a state-berth-clinching win over Helena Capital on Saturday. She scored 13 points in a close loss to Helena Thursday.

Maddy Moy of Kalispell Flathead collected 11 points, five assists and three steals in a state-berth-clinching win over Helena Capital on Friday. She had 11 points and five steals in a win over Missoula Big Sky Thursday.

