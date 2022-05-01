Time to vote for Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the first full month of the spring sports season in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through noon on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Brooke Best of Missoula Hellgate posted a breakthrough tennis win on April 29 at Fort Missoula. The sophomore beat Ruby Jennings of Great Falls CMR, a senior who placed fifth at the State AA meet last year, by the score of 6-2, 6-2.

Claire Hutchison of Stevensville won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the high jump in the Ravalli County Invitational on April 29 in Hamilton. The junior posted a time of 13.22 in the 100 and 27.28 in the 200. She was the first to clear 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump.

Aspen Dawson of Columbia Falls was impressive in the Frenchtown Invitational softball tourney on April 29. In a win over Dillon, she went 3 for 4 with a grand slam and seven RBIs. In a win over Havre, she went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Boys

Tyson Bauder of Hamilton won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump in the Ravalli County Invitational on April 29 in Hamilton. The sophomore recorded times of 11.43 in the 100 and 23.56 in the 200. In the long jump, he posted a mark of 20 feet, .75 inches.

Samuel Bryant of Drummond won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in a quadrangular track meet on April 29 at Missoula County Stadium. The senior posted a time of 16.23 in the 110 hurdles and 44.28 in the 300 hurdles.

Hayden Smith of Charlo won the 3,200-meter run and took second in the 1,600 run in a quadrangular track meet on April 29 at Missoula County Stadium. The sophomore posted a time of 10:58.60 in the 3,200 and 4:56.23 in the 1,600.

