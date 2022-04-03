Time to vote for Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the second week of the spring sports season in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Girls

Hannah Moses of Missoula Hellgate won the 100-meter dash and the pole vault in a quadrangular meet with Sentinel, Butte and Butte Central Friday. She won the 100 in 13.23 and cleared 9 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault.

Chloe Long of Frenchtown delivered a walk-off, two-RBI hit in the Broncs' thrilling 11-10 win over 2021 State A qualifier Libby on Saturday in Frenchtown. Long, a senior right fielder, also had a double in the game.

Rylee Yeoman of Florence hammered two home runs in leading the Falcons to an 18-7 win over Manhattan last week. Yeoman also piled up four RBIs.

Boys

Hudson Lembke of Missoula Sentinel won the 100- and 200-meter dash events in a home quadrangular track meet Friday that also included Hellgate, Butte and Butte Central. He posted a time of 11.20 in the 100 and 23.85 in the 200.

Payton Cates of Ronan won the high jump at the Frenchtown Invitational track meet on Saturday. He cleared 6 feet, 3 inches, which was five inches higher than the second-place finisher.

Torrin Ellis of Polson steamrolled to a straight-set win over Janis Wingerath of Stevensville in a No. 1 boys singles tennis match on Friday. Ellis won by the set scores of 6-1, 6-0.

