Time to vote for Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the spring sports season under way, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Monday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Boys

Ridger Palma of Loyola Sacred Heart won the 200-meter dash in the 16-team Blue Devil Invitational Saturday in Corvallis. He posted a time of 22.55. He also placed second in the 100 with the fastest Class B time (11.27).

Andrew Carmody of Hamilton won the pole vault in the Blue Devil Invitational track meet Saturday in Corvallis. He cleared 12 feet, which was more than two feet higher than anyone else that competed in the event.

Owen Hoag of Seeley-Swan won the 400-meter dash in the Blue Devil Invitational Saturday in Corvallis. He posted a time of 51.52, which was almost two seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Girls

Katelyne Druyvestein of Polson hurled a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Plains Saturday, striking out 13 in five innings of work. She also picked up the win in an 8-2 triumph over Butte Central, striking out five in three hitless innings.

Claire Hutchison of Stevensville won the 100- and 200-meter dash events and the high jump in the 16-team Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday in Corvallis. She was the only one to clear 5 feet in the high jump. She posted times of 13.35 in the 100 and 27.34 in the 200.

Laurie Davidson of Corvallis won the 1,600-meter run in the Blue Devil Invitational track meet Saturday in Corvallis. She posted a time of 5 minutes, 43.61 seconds. She won by more than 15 seconds.

