Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
Senior captain Dane Becker helped guide the Missoula Hellgate soccer team to an undefeated regular season at 11-0-3. He scored a goal in a Oct. 15 win at Helena and his coach, Jay Anderson, calls him the "anchor of the team."
Florence quarterback Colby Kohlman threw for four touchdowns and ran for two as the Falcons beat the Loyola Sacred Heart football team for the first time in 17 years.
Cade Baker threw five touchdown passes in Frenchtown's 53-7 road triumph over Columbia Falls.
Brandon Knudsen rushed 34 times for 276 yards and four touchdowns in fourth-ranked Hot Springs' 46-6 win over visiting White Sulphur Springs.
Girls
Scarlett Schwindt spiked 15 kills and added two aces in leading the Thompson Falls volleyball team past Charlo Thursday.
Karolyna Buck of St. Ignatius won the Western B Divisional girls' cross country race Wednesday in Thompson Falls with a time of 21 minutes, 37.33 seconds. She is also a standout for the Bulldogs' volleyball team.
Abby Kendrick of Missoula Hellgate won the Runner's Edge girls' city cross race in Missoula last week. She posted a time of 18:45.48.
Brynnli Poulsen of Hamilton won the Western A Fall Classic girls' cross country race Saturday in Hamilton with a time of 18:53.86.