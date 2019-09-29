With another week of high school sports in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its two Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon each Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.
Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
Beckett Arthur scored three goals and added an assist in Hellgate's soccer win over Butte on Thursday.
Trey Fisher ran for six touchdowns in leading Thompson Falls to a big home win over Flint Creek.
James Normandeau of Ronan won the Whitefish Invitational cross country meet with a time of 16 minutes, 51.94 seconds at the Whitefish Lake Golf Course.
Sophomore quarterback Keenan Russell threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first varsity start, helping lift Loyola past Bigfork. Russell led the Rams with 132 rushing yards on 16 carries and threw for 103 yards.
Girls
Sam Clevenger collected 17 kills and 15 digs in leading Loyola Sacred Heart to a home win over Deer Lodge.
Lara Erickson of Columbia Falls won the Whitefish Invitational cross country meet with a time of 20 minutes, 33.57 seconds at Whitefish Lake Golf Course.
Madeline Gilder of Corvallis collected a career-high 17 kills in a win at Butte Central. She followed up with 14 kills in a sweep of Dillon Saturday.
Nikki Cathey piled up 19 digs in helping the Big Sky volleyball team post its first match win at Sentinel.