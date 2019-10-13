With another week of high school sports in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its two Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
Jaxon Lee rushed for 191 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns in Sentinel's 44-6 win over Hellgate.
Carson Rostad threw for 275 yards and six touchdowns in Hamilton's 41-0 win over Whitefish.
Hank Dunn threw for 240 yards and five touchdowns in Eureka's 32-0 win over Eureka.
Levi Taylor of Bigfork had six catches for 96 yards and one touchdown, rushed six times for 50 yards and had an interception return for a TD in a win over Anaconda Friday.
Girls
Sierra Dennison floored 14 kills in leading the Missoula Sentinel volleyball team past Kalispell Flathead Thursday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18.
Madeline Gilder tallied 12 kills and two aces in a win for the Corvallis volleyball team over Hamilton last Tuesday.
Brynnli Poulsen of Hamilton led the Broncs to a team title in the Arlee Hatchery Run Thursday with a winning time of 18 minutes, 57.45 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.
Sydney Koppang scored three goals and added an assist in leading the Loyola Sacred Heart soccer team to a 5-1 win at Frenchtown. The win secured a league title for the Breakers.