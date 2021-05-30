Time to vote Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the high school spring sports season wrapping up, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Boys

Zac Crews of Sentinel won individual state titles in the 110-meter hurdles and javelin to help the Spartans defend their team title at the Class AA track and field championships last week. The junior also placed second in the high jump, was on the 4x100 relay team that took third and placed 10th in discus.

Colter Kirkland of Hamilton won state titles in the 800-meter run and the 1,600 run at the Class A track and field championships last week. The junior also ran on the 4x400 relay team that finished second and he soared to third place in the pole vault.