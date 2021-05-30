Time to vote Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the high school spring sports season wrapping up, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
Zac Crews of Sentinel won individual state titles in the 110-meter hurdles and javelin to help the Spartans defend their team title at the Class AA track and field championships last week. The junior also placed second in the high jump, was on the 4x100 relay team that took third and placed 10th in discus.
Colter Kirkland of Hamilton won state titles in the 800-meter run and the 1,600 run at the Class A track and field championships last week. The junior also ran on the 4x400 relay team that finished second and he soared to third place in the pole vault.
Ridger Palma of Loyola Sacred Heart won the 100- and 200-meter dash events in the State B track meet this past weekend in Laurel. He recorded a time of 11.45 in the 100 and 22.60 in the 200.
Girls
Klaire Kovatch of Seeley-Swan won her third state title in discus at the Class C track and field championships last week and might have been a four-time champ if not for the pandemic. The Colorado State signee ran on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams and placed second in shot put and javelin to help Seeley-Swan defend its team title.
Qia Harlan of Polson teamed up with Berkley Ellis to win a State A tennis girls doubles title this past week in Billings. The duo defeated teammates Ara Mercer and Megan Rost in the title match and the Pirates took top honors as a team.
Kylie Kovatch pitched four complete games to lead the Florence to its record-extending 11th state softball title since 2000 at the Class B-C tournament last week. The junior struck out 37 batters in 28 innings while the Falcons outscored their opponents 43-18 to win their first title since 2018.