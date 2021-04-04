Time to vote Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the high school spring sports season now underway, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.
Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
Boys athlete of the week
Wyatt Mortenson of Missoula Sentinel started the track season winning the 3,200-meter run in a meet last week with a state-qualifying time of 9 minutes, 45.17 seconds. He also ran a leg for the Spartans' 1,600-meter relay team that posted a state-qualifying time of 3:40.72.
Tyler Burrows of Hamilton was a double winner in the Gene Hughes Invitational track meet last week in Hamilton. He won the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 1 inch and the discus with a toss of 142-07.
Walker McDonald of Seeley-Swan placed first in both the shot put (45-11) and discus (140-06) recently at the Blue Devil Invitational in Corvallis. It was the first meet he had competed in since his freshman season in 2019.
Girls
Girls athlete of the week
Abigail Sherwood of Frenchtown was a double winner at the Gene Hughes Invitational track meet last week in Hamilton. She took the 800-meter run in 2:37.12 and the 1,600 run in 5:53.03.
Katelyn Dickemore of Hamilton was a double winner at the Gene Hughes Invitational track meet last week in Hamilton. She won the discus at 124-07.5 and the javelin with a throw of 117-0.
Kooper Page of the Mission-Arlee-Charlo softball team pitched a one-hitter in a win over Hamilton last week. She was also a force at the plate with three hits, including a triple.