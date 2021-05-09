Time to vote Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the high school spring sports season entering its final weeks, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Boys

Girma Detwiler of Ronan won the triple jump at the Western ABC Top Ten Meet in Hamilton. He posted a mark of 44 feet, 2 inches. It was almost two feet farther than runner-up Gabe Menicke of Whitefish.

Gordon McMillion of Loyola Sacred Heart won the long jump at the Western ABC Top Ten Meet in Hamilton. He posted a mark of 21 feet, 3 inches. That was just a few inches farther than runner-up Joey Visser of Boulder.

Tyler Delridge of the Missoula Sentinel tennis team swept past Missoula Hellgate's Leslie Clark, 6-1, 6-3. The intracity rivals finished in a tie in dual competition at Playfair Park, 4-4.