Time to vote Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the high school spring sports season nearing its midway point, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Boys

Kyle Lawson of Hot Springs won the 110 hurdles in 18.37 and the 300 hurdles in 44.72 at the Thompson Falls Invitational last week. Lawson also finished second in the long jump with a leap of 18-0.5

Zeke Boos of Loyola Sacred Heart earned medalist honors at the Steve Hullett Invitational golf meet last week at Eagle Bend in Bigfork. He carded a score of 75 in helping his team take first place.

Colt Crawford of Arlee won the 200 in 25.03 and the 400 in 56.38 at the Thompson Falls Invitational last week. Crawford also ran a leg of the winning 4x100 relay team and second place 4x400 team.